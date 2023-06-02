Albany Area Arts Council hosts 23rd annual art show

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area Arts Council (AAAC) kicked off its 23rd Annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibit.

Organization leaders said this particular art show works to not only connect local artists but also gives them a platform to showcase their work.

This year marks the 23rd annual fine art exhibit and sale for the AAAC.

Sixty artists’ work is showcased in the library with around 115 works of art.

“We want to give artists a reason to make artwork,” Nicole Willis, AAAC executive director, said. “That would be the first thing. But the next is it gives them professional opportunities. It gives exhibition opportunities to artists who don’t have a full body of work to have a solo show. So it’s a chance to get your work up in the community without having to have that sort of investment into it.”

On top of the career advancement opportunities, artists have a chance to sell their artwork.

Pieces entered into the competition are even up for cash prizes.

“It also is a resume builder, so artists get a chance to add a show to their exhibition,” said Willis. “If they win, that’s another piece of information for their CV. So the idea is to give all of those opportunities to local artists.”

Willis said this exhibit, which will go on display starting June 3, is meant to unite the community.

“It’s a festive and fun time to celebrate the work of these local artists and what they mean to our community, and what they’ve created for all of us to enjoy,” she said.

The exhibit will remain on display until July 13.

