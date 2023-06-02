90s return for the weekend, rain mostly stays away

TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWO UPDATE

Yesterday, Invest 91L was given the name Tropical Depression 2. As of the 5AM advisory it is still a depression and is no longer expected to briefly form into a tropical storm. Arlene would be the name if it does. It would be our first named system of the season. Winds in the mid levels will push it south. It is and not have an impact on our weather. We are now in hurricane season - it is expected to be near average according to most forecasts.

Temperatures will finally get back to near normal over the next few days. For the last 20 days, we’ve been below average. We’ve seen the fewest 90 degree days until this point in 25 years. Normal for this time is a high of 90 degrees and a low in the mid 60s. That’s exactly what we’ll get over the next few days.

More sun will allow temperatures to get higher than they have been. For the past few days, clouds have been sheared off from the tropical system in the Gulf.

North winds over the next few days will keep humidity modest. It won’t be extremely comfortable or overwhelmingly humid. Highs for your Friday will peak in the mid to upper 80s.

Albany 87

Valdosta 88

Camilla 86

Dawson 87

Isolated showers are possible (10%). This rain chance will carry on through next week. The weekend will be seasonably warm with highs at/near 90 and lows in the mid 60s. It will get breezy at times 15 to 20 mph gusts both days.

A front will near next week. That will increase chances for rain to 30-40%.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.