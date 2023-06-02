Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail

By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Police in Barry County are searching for an inmate who escaped the county jail Thursday night.

According to Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd, seven inmates escaped the jail a little before 11:30 p.m. Thursday after assaulting the two correctional officers.

Boyd said about 15 minutes after the escape, three of the inmates were caught.

Two more of the inmates were captured and returned to the Barry County Jail at 6:50 a.m., and another one was captured at 8 a.m. by law enforcement. Mario Che-Tiul is still missing.

Boyd said the Missouri Highway Patrol is currently assisting with the search by using a helicopter. The U.S. Marshall Service is also on the way to help look for the inmates.

Che-Tuil was being held on molestation and incest charges; he was booked into the jail last December.

Boyd earlier said that law enforcement began searching on the south side of town, but he believes that the inmates were picked up by someone helping them escape. The inmates stole clothing from the jail property room and Che-Tuil will not be in prisoners’ clothing if seen in public.

The sheriff said Che-Tuil is considered armed and dangerous. Those who see him should not approach them. Instead, immediately call 911.

He encourages everyone in the area to keep their doors to their homes and vehicles locked at all times.

The sheriff said the jailers received medical treatment and were released.

The escape comes almost a year to the day since three inmates escaped from the Barry County Jail.

On June 3, 2022, Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins cut through a ceiling and got out of jail.

Crawford was captured in a Springfield, Missouri, neighborhood. Police in Mills, Wyoming, captured Blevins four days later, and law enforcement captured Stephens in the San Antonio area 11 days later.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Cooper, 25, was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Lacambria Toomer.
Man arrested for murder in missing Albany woman case
The vote to fire Michael McCoy happened on May 22 during a work session meeting for the...
Vote to fire Dougherty Co. administrator under investigation by Ga. Attorney General
23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 2022
Missing woman, man charged with murder had multiple domestic incidents before reported disappearance, mom claims
Georgia State Patrol says they plan to speak with the driver as soon as her condition improves.
‘I can’t believe that actually happened’: Ga. State Patrol still investigating Lowndes Co. flying car crash
You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law

Latest News

FILE - The Border Patrol station stands July 11, 2014, in Harlingen, Texas. Border Patrol...
Border Patrol wouldn’t review the medical file of a girl with a heart condition before she died
FILE - The sign for Fort Bragg, N.C., is displayed, Jan. 4, 2020. Fort Bragg shed its...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
Barry County (Mo.) deputies arrest 6 of 7 escapees
File - Visitors attend the Venture Miami Tech Hiring Fair at the Miami-Dade College, Wolfson...
US employers added a robust 339,000 jobs in May in sign of a still-healthy labor market