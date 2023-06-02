2 arrested on child sex crime charges in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men in Sumter County have been charged with child sex crimes after an investigation, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigations began after online tips were made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Two men were arrested after investigating and carrying out search warrants in Andersonville and Americus.

On May 17, investigators charged Todd Christopher Arnold with the sexual exploitation of children. He is a registered sex offender who has faced prior criminal convictions, according to the sheriff’s office.

On May 26, Randall Glenn Bays was charged with the sexual exploitation of children.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force help in the investigation.

