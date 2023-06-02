Ask the Expert
18-year-old arrested on narcotics and firearm charges in Valdosta

Detectives are still investigating the case to identify all the people involved.
By Rowan Edmonds
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old is facing drug and gun charges after his arrest by Valdosta police.

On Wednesday at 11 p.m., detectives with the Valdosta Police Department say they saw a group of people acting suspiciously around a vehicle. Before they could get a closer look, the group dispersed.

Detectives found three firearms, one stolen from Lowndes County, and cocaine inside the vehicle, according to police. While checking the area where a couple of people ran from, detectives say they also found two more firearms on the ground.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Sherod R. Tucker, who had been inside the vehicle, on charges of:

· Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

· Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park

· Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing project

· Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

· Theft by receiving stolen property

He was taken to Lowndes County Jail.

Detectives are still investigating the case to identify all the people involved.

