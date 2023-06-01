Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Woman fatally shot while riding in Uber in Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department said a 30-year-old woman was apparently targeted while riding in the backseat of an Uber SUV.
By Mariya Murrow, Jennifer Lifsey, Miles Montgomery and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police in Atlanta say they believe a woman who was fatally shot while riding in an Uber was targeted.

Officials identified the woman killed as 31-year-old Teisha Brewley. She was riding in the back of an Uber at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood when someone shot into the black Cadillac SUV, according to investigators.

In a 911 call, a man, who is believed to the rideshare driver, can be heard saying “somebody shot in my car.” He then frantically gives dispatch his location of Lindbergh Drive and Adina Drive, WANF reports.

“I’m scared. Somebody shot, somebody killed in my car,” he said.

A second call was made to Atlanta 911′s non-emergency number from a security company on behalf of the person who ordered the rideshare for Brewley.

“He stated he ordered an Uber for a friend who hasn’t arrived to his location yet, and the driver’s location is showing to be in one spot for a long period of time,” the caller said. “He said she was supposed to have arrived at his location by 4:31 a.m., and she had not.”

Police believe Brewley was targeted, according to WANF.

Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said more than one gun was fired, but they are not sure if there was an exchange of gunfire. More than one vehicle was involved, and one is described as possibly a light-colored sedan. No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators are also working to determine whether this shooting is connected to another shooting nearby at Buford Highway and Lenox Road.

An Uber spokesperson released a statement on the incident:

We are horrified by the news of this chilling attack. We have been in touch with the driver to check on his well-being, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this heartbreaking time. We are standing by to assist police with their investigation.

Uber spokesperson

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law
Ryan Cooper, 25, was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Lacambria Toomer.
Man arrested for murder in missing Albany woman case
Trevis Lavell Price appealed his conviction for malice murder and related charges in connection...
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for Dougherty Co. man
ADMARES has selected a greenfield site to construct a 2.5-million-square-foot build-to-suit...
New home manufacturing facility coming to Ware Co.
The vote to fire Michael McCoy happened on May 22 during a work session meeting for the...
Vote to fire Dougherty Co. administrator under investigation by Ga. Attorney General

Latest News

Christian Cooper stands in front of a dead tree with nests that used to be homes to Great Blue...
Black birdwatcher falsely accused by white woman in NYC park to host National Geographic show
23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 2022
Missing woman, man charged with murder had multiple domestic incidents before reported disappearance, mom claims
The vote to fire Michael McCoy happened on May 22 during a work session meeting for the...
Vote to fire Dougherty Co. administrator under investigation by Ga. Attorney General
FILE - Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas, leaves federal court in Washington, Jan. 23, 2023....
Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone before Jan. 6 attack gets more than 4 years in prison
Officials in Alaska say three people have died and two others remain missing after a boat...
‘Tragic event’: 3 dead, 2 missing after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska