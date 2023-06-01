Warming trend with very little rain ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy with a few passing showers otherwise mostly dry Thursday afternoon. Despite an overcast highs topped low-mid 80s. Tonight partial clearing as temperatures drop into the mid 60s. Tomorrow morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine and warmer upper 80s.

The official start to the 2023 Hurricane Season kicked off with Invest 91-L upgraded to Tropical Depression Two in the NE Gulf of Mexico. TD Two is projected to become the first named storm (Arlene) on Friday. The forecast track moves the system south toward Cuba with no U.S. landfall. However, heavy rain will likely impact the Florida Peninsula through the weekend.

Across SGA, a warming trend and mostly dry through the weekend into next week. Highs rise to and slightly above average in the upper 80s low 90s while lows hold near average mid-upper 60s.

Rain chances are slim through most of next week.

