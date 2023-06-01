Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Warming trend with very little rain ahead

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy with a few passing showers otherwise mostly dry Thursday afternoon. Despite an overcast highs topped low-mid 80s. Tonight partial clearing as temperatures drop into the mid 60s. Tomorrow morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine and warmer upper 80s.

The official start to the 2023 Hurricane Season kicked off with Invest 91-L upgraded to Tropical Depression Two in the NE Gulf of Mexico. TD Two is projected to become the first named storm (Arlene) on Friday. The forecast track moves the system south toward Cuba with no U.S. landfall. However, heavy rain will likely impact the Florida Peninsula through the weekend.

Across SGA, a warming trend and mostly dry through the weekend into next week. Highs rise to and slightly above average in the upper 80s low 90s while lows hold near average mid-upper 60s.

Rain chances are slim through most of next week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Cooper, 25, was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Lacambria Toomer.
Man arrested for murder in missing Albany woman case
The vote to fire Michael McCoy happened on May 22 during a work session meeting for the...
Vote to fire Dougherty Co. administrator under investigation by Ga. Attorney General
Georgia State Patrol says they plan to speak with the driver as soon as her condition improves.
‘I can’t believe that actually happened’: Ga. State Patrol still investigating Lowndes Co. flying car crash
23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 2022
Missing woman, man charged with murder had multiple domestic incidents before reported disappearance, mom claims
You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
90s return for the weekend, rain mostly stays away
First Alert Forecast AB 6/2
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday June 1
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather