Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Train carrying hazardous materials derails, causing highway closure in Minnesota

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (Chris Orwig via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Minn. (CNN) - Officials say a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Minnesota just south of the Canadian border Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported and no immediate signs of leaks, but the derailment forced a highway closure.

Kittson County’s emergency management director said precautionary measures were being taken in case leaks did happen.

The Canadian Pacific train consisted of 25 cars, including some tank cars carrying an unspecified flammable liquid.

Officials didn’t provide details about how many cars derailed.

Details weren’t immediately available about the cause.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted the site has been contained and experts will survey the area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Cooper, 25, was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Lacambria Toomer.
Man arrested for murder in missing Albany woman case
The vote to fire Michael McCoy happened on May 22 during a work session meeting for the...
Vote to fire Dougherty Co. administrator under investigation by Ga. Attorney General
You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law
ADMARES has selected a greenfield site to construct a 2.5-million-square-foot build-to-suit...
New home manufacturing facility coming to Ware Co.
The sheriff’s office asks that everyone diligently check large bills.
Decatur Co. being hit hard with counterfeit bills, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

FILE - The block could include news links to articles, short-form video reels or stories, which...
Meta tests blocking news content on Instagram, Facebook for some Canadians
FILE - Authorities provided a more detailed description of the arsenal that a high school...
Police find shooter’s arsenal from May rampage that killed 3 and wounded 6
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, dunks against the Miami Heat during the first half...
Jokic gets triple-double, Nuggets roll past Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of NBA Finals
This booking image provided by Adams County, Ill., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of...
Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Bliefnick found guilty in wife’s killing
Timothy Bliefnick was found guilty of murdering his estranged wife in Illinois.
Bliefnick convicted of wife's murder