Over 3 miles of sidewalks coming to East Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany recently approved more sidewalks to be built to increase safety measures on the streets of the Good Life City.

By fall 2025, the city could see more foot traffic.

Albany Resident Cleo Spence said he is looking forward to sidewalks coming to the east side of the city. He said it will only make the community safer.

“We really need these sidewalks, cause I be scared sometimes when I’m driving, cause folks be walking all in the streets and stuff,” Spence said.

Approximately $3.6 million will be used to bring 3.8 miles of sidewalks to the east side of Albany. The project is estimated to take about two years to complete.

“So we are looking, at this point, it should be completed sometime in 2025. That is a projection.” Jon Howard, Albany Ward 1 city commissioner, said.

Spence used to work with the City of Albany and said talks of sidewalks were always ongoing. So, he’s grateful that something is now going to be done.

“I always talked to the county commission and talked to my friend Jon Howard. And I would talk to him about when I would see problems.” Spence said.

‘It’s something that should have been done a long time ago, but sometimes, politics get in the way of things. But I’m thankful that the city manager, the mayor and my colleagues voted for it,” Howard said.

Commissioner Howard says once complete, he plans to jog down the 3.8 mile stretch of sidewalks and back up.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.