Missing woman, man charged with murder had multiple domestic incidents before reported disappearance, mom claims

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 is learning about the relationship between a 23-year-old mother and the man charged with murder in connection to her disappearance.

25-year-old Ryan Cooper is facing murder charges following Lacambria Toomer’s reported disappearance, who has been missing since August 2022, according to the Albany Police Department.

Three weeks ago, Lacambria Toomer’s mother, Melissa Caldwell, tearfully pleaded to the Albany community for answers in finding her daughter.

“It hurts. It’s like a nightmare,” Caldwell said at the time.

Ryan Cooper, 25, was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Lacambria Toomer. (Source: Albany Police Department)

Cooper was arrested on Wednesday. The Dawson Police Department and the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office aided in the arrest. WALB asked Albany police where and when they found Toomer’s body. They did not give a response to that question directly and said it is an active investigation.

Caldwell said she doesn’t know where her daughter is. She told WALB there is some relief from the news but it still hurts that she’s gone.

Caldwell said Toomer and Cooper had a child together last year. She claimed there were multiple domestic instances between them in the months leading up to Toomer’s reported disappearance.

In cases similar to this, Liberty House is there to help.

“There’s no best time for when to get help. If you are in danger you need to get out of the situation most definitely because that can result in death,” Diane Rogers, Liberty House executive director, said.

Liberty House provides protection and shelter in cases of potential domestic abuse. Rogers said to call police or their crisis hotline at (229) 439-7065. She wants people to know the signs because they don’t have to be physical.

Rogers said abuse can be verbal, emotional, psychological, or even financial.

“If 100% of your purchases are controlled by that individual that individual is controlling you,” Rogers said.

Rogers said abuse usually gets worse over time. To limit abuse, she said to develop a support system among those you trust. The support system is there to listen and for advice on active relationships.

Caldwell will be hosting a community walk in Dawson on Saturday, June 10 in support of getting justice for Toomer. It will start at 8 a.m. at the Dawson Police Department.

