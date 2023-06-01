Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man pleads guilty to picking up Yellowstone bison calf that was rejected by herd, euthanized

The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man pushed the struggling calf up from the river and onto the roadway, officials said.(Source: National Park Service/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH, Wyo. (AP) — A man from Hawaii pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge alleging he picked up a bison calf in Yellowstone National Park, causing the animal’s herd to reject it and leading park officials to kill it rather than allow it to be a hazard to visitors.

A federal magistrate judge ordered the man to pay a $500 fine and make a $500 payment to the Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund for the charge of intentionally disturbing wildlife, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wyoming said.

Prosecutors said the man approached a struggling newborn bison calf, which had been separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River on May 20. He pushed the calf up from the river and onto the nearby roadway.

Human interference with young wildlife can cause animals to shun their offspring. Park rangers tried repeatedly to reunite the calf with the herd but were unsuccessful. The calf was killed by park staff because it was approaching people and cars on the road.

There was nothing in the investigation to suggest the man had acted maliciously, park officials said.

However, park regulations require people stay at least 25 yards away from most wildlife, including bison, elk and deer and 100 yards away from bears and wolves, for the safety of both visitors and the animals.

The situation was similar to one in 2016, when a Canadian man and his son put a newborn calf in their SUV because they thought it had been abandoned and would die without their help. The man pleaded guilty, was fined $235 and ordered to pay $500 to a Yellowstone park wildlife protection fund.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law
Trevis Lavell Price appealed his conviction for malice murder and related charges in connection...
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for Dougherty Co. man
NAMI reports that 2 in 5 adults with mental health issues go to jail.
Mental health causing strain on South Georgia’s correction system
The North Carolina-based retailer says it will have a range of products including clothing and...
New Belk Outlet set to host grand opening in Cordele
Photo of Jermaine Pugh
Blakely man facing several charges after gunfire hits businesses, police say

Latest News

The coroner said Judith Ann Ruff, 84, and her husband were farming and maintaining property...
Coroner: 84-year-old woman trapped, killed while fixing tractor
Ukrainian officials say a pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Kyiv has killed at least three...
Russian missile bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least 3 people, including a child
FILE - A Pittsburgh Police officer walks past the Tree of Life Synagogue and a memorial of...
Rabbi recounts fear and heroism during deadliest antisemitic attack in US history
President Joe Biden tripped over a sandbag on stage and fell after the U.S. Air Force Academy...
Biden trips, falls on stage after Air Force Academy graduation
President Joe Biden arrives to the 2023 United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony at...
Biden tells US Air Force Academy graduates their leadership needed; trips after speech