Man arrested for murder in missing Albany woman case

Ryan Cooper, 25, was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Lacambria Toomer.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to the disappearance of a woman missing since August 2022, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Cooper was taken into custody in Dawson on Wednesday.

Police said additional charges are pending against Cooper.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

