Man arrested for murder in missing Albany woman case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to the disappearance of a woman missing since August 2022, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Ryan Cooper, 25, was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Lacambria Toomer.

Ryan Cooper, 25, was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Lacambria Toomer. (Shereka Moses- Tukes)

Cooper was taken into custody in Dawson on Wednesday.

Police said additional charges are pending against Cooper.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

