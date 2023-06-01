Man arrested on drug trafficking charge in Blakely

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A Blakely man has been charged with drug crimes after a months-long investigation, according to the Blakely Police Department.

Olajawun Douglas, 28, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and cruelty to children. (Source: Blakely Police Department)

Police say his arrest comes after an investigation into possible drug sales. During a search warrant in the 100 block of Weaver Drive, police found large amounts of marijuana and cocaine and evidence from drug sales.

He was taken to the Early County Jail after his arrest.

