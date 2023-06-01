Ask the Expert
Man arrested on drug trafficking charge in Blakely

During a search warrant in the 100 block of Weaver Drive, police found large amounts of...
During a search warrant in the 100 block of Weaver Drive, police found large amounts of marijuana and cocaine and evidence from drug sales.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A Blakely man has been charged with drug crimes after a months-long investigation, according to the Blakely Police Department.

Olajawun Douglas, 28, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and cruelty to children.

Olajawun Douglas, 28, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana with...
Olajawun Douglas, 28, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and cruelty to children.

Police say his arrest comes after an investigation into possible drug sales. During a search warrant in the 100 block of Weaver Drive, police found large amounts of marijuana and cocaine and evidence from drug sales.

He was taken to the Early County Jail after his arrest.

