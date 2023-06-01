Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘It’s disgusting’: Woman accused of setting car full of people on fire

The witness says she saw a woman at an apartment building light a car on fire with a man, a woman and two children inside. (WJLA, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)
By WJLA Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Police in Washington, D.C., arrested a woman who allegedly lit a car on fire while four people were inside, injuring two of them.

An eyewitness named Kiara described the horrifying moments when she says she saw a woman at an apartment building light a car on fire with a man, a woman and two children inside on Memorial Day.

“She put whatever she put in that cup. She lit that cigarette upstairs. She walked down those stairs and walked to that car just as calmly as you and I are standing here having a conversation, ma’am,” Kiara said. “And watched that man burn. She stood there as if this was a show.”

Kiara took video of the scene that shows flames shooting out of the car and fire crews working to put out the blaze.

“I cannot believe that. She was in the car with her baby,” she said in the video. “I watched her do it. I was right there when she did it.”

She says she knows the man who was inside the car and tried to save his life.

“So, I then ran into the building and called 911 and grabbed the fire extinguisher. He was on fire from his head to his waist, like literally lit up,” Kiara said.

The man is still fighting for his life at the hospital, where he is in critical condition. The woman in the car was also injured but is expected to survive. The two children were not hurt.

Kiara says she believes the incident happened because of a fight over money.

“It’s disgusting. It’s past disgusting. My daughter is 3, and she did not see him but she saw the fire. She should not have had to see that,” she said.

Kiara says she’s had nightmares since the fire.

“I mean, I don’t think that you can imagine seeing a 6-foot man on fire – not in a movie – falling on a hill and then trying to muster up words to talk,” she said.

Police say 49-year-old Diane Williams was arrested and is now charged with assault with intent to kill.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law
Ryan Cooper, 25, was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Lacambria Toomer.
Man arrested for murder in missing Albany woman case
Trevis Lavell Price appealed his conviction for malice murder and related charges in connection...
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for Dougherty Co. man
ADMARES has selected a greenfield site to construct a 2.5-million-square-foot build-to-suit...
New home manufacturing facility coming to Ware Co.
The vote to fire Michael McCoy happened on May 22 during a work session meeting for the...
Vote to fire Dougherty Co. administrator under investigation by Ga. Attorney General

Latest News

Christian Cooper stands in front of a dead tree with nests that used to be homes to Great Blue...
Black birdwatcher falsely accused by white woman in NYC park to host National Geographic show
23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 2022
Missing woman, man charged with murder had multiple domestic incidents before reported disappearance, mom claims
The vote to fire Michael McCoy happened on May 22 during a work session meeting for the...
Vote to fire Dougherty Co. administrator under investigation by Ga. Attorney General
FILE - Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas, leaves federal court in Washington, Jan. 23, 2023....
Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone before Jan. 6 attack gets more than 4 years in prison
Officials in Alaska say three people have died and two others remain missing after a boat...
‘Tragic event’: 3 dead, 2 missing after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska