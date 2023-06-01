Ask the Expert
GBI: 2 injured in Moultrie drive-by shooting

By Seth Feiner
Jun. 1, 2023
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was seriously injured after a Sunday shooting in Moultrie, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

GBI said the shooting happened in the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast after a vehicle drove by the victim’s parked car and fired on the two people inside.

The female victim was hit several times and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A GBI official said she is now in stable condition.

A male victim also reportedly received a minor injury during the gunfire.

Currently, the GBI has not made any arrests during its investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090, the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477 or Moultrie police.

