Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

FDA warns consumers not to use off-brand versions of Ozempic, Wegovy

FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. The...
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers, Thursday, June 1, 2023, not to use off-brand versions of the popular weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy sold online because they might not contain the same ingredients as the prescription products and may not be safe or effective.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use off-brand versions of the popular weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy because they might not contain the same ingredients as the prescription products and may not be safe or effective.

Agency officials said this week that they have received reports of problems after patients used versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in the brand-name medications, which have been compounded, or mixed in pharmacies. Officials didn’t say what the problems were.

The trouble is that those versions, often sold online, contain a version of semaglutide that is used in lab research and has not been approved for use in people.

“Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved, and the agency does not verify the safety or effectiveness of compounded drugs,” the notice said.

Sales of semaglutide products have soared in the past few years after the drug was shown to spur fast and significant weight loss. The drugs manufactured by Novo Nordisk include brands Ozempic and Rybelsus, used to treat diabetes, and Wegovy, approved to treat obesity.

Demand for the medications has outstripped supply. As of May, Ozempic and Wegovy remain on the FDA’s list of drug shortages. When drugs are in short supply, compounding pharmacies are permitted to produce versions of those medications.

Consumers should only use drugs containing semaglutide with a prescription from a licensed health care provider and obtained from a state-licensed pharmacy or other facilities registered with the FDA, the agency said.

__

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Cooper, 25, was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Lacambria Toomer.
Man arrested for murder in missing Albany woman case
The vote to fire Michael McCoy happened on May 22 during a work session meeting for the...
Vote to fire Dougherty Co. administrator under investigation by Ga. Attorney General
You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law
ADMARES has selected a greenfield site to construct a 2.5-million-square-foot build-to-suit...
New home manufacturing facility coming to Ware Co.
The sheriff’s office asks that everyone diligently check large bills.
Decatur Co. being hit hard with counterfeit bills, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The Senate passes a bill that ends the debt limit dilemma.
Senate votes to pass debt ceiling deal
FILE - The Border Patrol station stands July 11, 2014, in Harlingen, Texas. Border Patrol...
Despite flags, Border Patrol staff didn’t review fragile 8-year-old girl’s file before she died
People waiting to apply for asylum sleep in front or a sign for the CBP One app as they camp...
US expands slots for asylum app at land crossings as demand overwhelms supply
Authorities say a shooting outside a Pennsylvania home killed three people, including two...
Family mourns 2 young boys killed by gunfire as they played in Pennsylvania yard
Authorities say a shooting outside a Pennsylvania home killed three people, including two...
Pennsylvania shooting: 2 kids, 19-year-old old killed