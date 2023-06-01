Decatur Co. being hit hard with counterfeit bills, sheriff’s office says

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Decatur County and surrounding areas are being hit hard with counterfeit $100 bills, according to Decatur County Sheriff’s office.

To spot a counterfeit bill, check the watermark and the security thread and check to see if the ink is color-shifted.

The sheriff’s office asks that everyone diligently check large bills.

The sheriff’s office is also asking for information about any of the suspects below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 248-3044.

