Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Decatur Co. being hit hard with counterfeit bills, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office asks that everyone diligently check large bills.
The sheriff’s office asks that everyone diligently check large bills.(Source: Decatur County Sheriff's Office)
By Rowan Edmonds
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Decatur County and surrounding areas are being hit hard with counterfeit $100 bills, according to Decatur County Sheriff’s office.

To spot a counterfeit bill, check the watermark and the security thread and check to see if the ink is color-shifted.

The sheriff’s office asks that everyone diligently check large bills.

The sheriff’s office is also asking for information about any of the suspects below.

Caption

Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 248-3044.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law
Ryan Cooper, 25, was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Lacambria Toomer.
Man arrested for murder in missing Albany woman case
Trevis Lavell Price appealed his conviction for malice murder and related charges in connection...
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for Dougherty Co. man
ADMARES has selected a greenfield site to construct a 2.5-million-square-foot build-to-suit...
New home manufacturing facility coming to Ware Co.
The vote to fire Michael McCoy happened on May 22 during a work session meeting for the...
Vote to fire Dougherty Co. administrator under investigation by Ga. Attorney General

Latest News

23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 2022
Missing woman, man charged with murder had multiple domestic incidents before reported disappearance, mom claims
The vote to fire Michael McCoy happened on May 22 during a work session meeting for the...
Vote to fire Dougherty Co. administrator under investigation by Ga. Attorney General
Missing woman, man charged with murder had multiple domestic incidents before reported disappearance, mom claims
Vote to fire Dougherty Co. administrator under investigation by Ga. Attorney General
‘I can’t believe that actually happened’: Ga. State Patrol still investigating Lowndes Co. flying car crash