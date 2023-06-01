Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office hosting youth intervention program

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Problems with your children are inevitable, but sometimes parents need extra help when disciplining.

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a youth intervention program for troubled children between 10-17.

The sessions occur one Saturday every month, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said disorderly children, ones who have gang affiliation, and children who use drugs, alcohol, or vapes are encouraged to go. Each session only has 20 spots available.

For more information, call (229) 456-1985 or click here to email for more information.

