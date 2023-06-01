Ask the Expert
Billy Joel to end his record-breaking concert series at Madison Square Garden in 2024

Billy Joel will end his residency at Madison Square Garden in 2024. (Source: WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Joel is finally moving out of his monthly perch at Madison Square Garden. The singer-songwriter says he will conclude his residency in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance at the venue.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve been able to do this for 10 years,” Joel said at a news conference Thursday. “I’m now 74. I’ll be 75 next year. It seems like a nice number.”

The record-breaking residency began in January 2014 with Joel playing one show every month at the Garden for, as he said at the time, “as long as the demand continues.”

In January 2015, Joel broke his own record of the “most consecutive performances by any artist” with the 13th show of the residency and a new banner was raised to the Garden’s rafters.

In July 2015, with his 65th lifetime show, Joel broke another record for the “most lifetime performances by any artist,” for which another banner was raised. Both of Joel’s banners continue to hang at the Garden.

“There’s only one thing that’s more New York than Billy Joel — and that’s a Billy Joel concert at MSG,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “For more than 50 years, Billy’s music has defined our city and brought us together. On behalf of 8.5 million New Yorkers, congratulations, Billy, on a historic run of sold-out shows at MSG, and thank you for a lifetime of bringing joy to us all.”

Joel has had 33 Top 40 hits, including three No. 1s — “It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Tell Her About It” — and four No. 1 albums — “52nd Street,” “Glass Houses,” “Storm Front” and “River of Dreams.”

He won six Grammys — as well as a Grammy Legend Award in 1990 — as well as being inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

