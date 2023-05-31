Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Woman gets to know her late father with 400 WWII letters

Judie Tosh's father served in World War II and sent letters to her mother during his time in the service. He was declared missing in action in 1944.
By Emily Schrad and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An Iowa woman got to learn about her dad, who died when she was a baby, when she found a sack full of his letters, KCRG reports.

Judie Tosh was born during World War II while her father was in England with the Army Air Corps. Years after his passing, she has pages of memories she’s been able to create.

“He loved to fly,” she said.

Tosh’s father Virgil Prior served in World War II from 1941 until he was declared missing in action in 1944.

“They were on a bombing run to France,” said Tosh.

Tosh was just six weeks old when he died.

More than 50 years later after her mom died in 1999, she found a sack full of letters.

“I was just so astounded by the volume!” she said.

There were 400 letters written by her dad to her mom during his time in the service.

“He always started out ‘my darling wife,’” Tosh said.

With each pen stroke, Judie said it was a way to get to know her father, even though they never met.

“That’s how I knew my dad! Was reading his thoughts,” she said. “Over time, I’ve read them all.”

Tosh said out of all 400, there’s one letter she loves the most.

“The one that he got that he knew I was born. He was very excited. He named me. He was counting on a girl. They didn’t even have a boy’s name,” she said. “He said ‘I ran around the barracks screaming ‘It’s a girl!’ So, that might be one of my favorite ones.”

His words closed the gap between decades, proof of his devotion to his young wife and baby daughter.

“But it was really something, I think, that she kept all that,” Tosh said. “He wrote so much!”

Copyright 2023 KCRG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law
Trevis Lavell Price appealed his conviction for malice murder and related charges in connection...
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for Dougherty Co. man
NAMI reports that 2 in 5 adults with mental health issues go to jail.
Mental health causing strain on South Georgia’s correction system
The North Carolina-based retailer says it will have a range of products including clothing and...
New Belk Outlet set to host grand opening in Cordele
Photo of Jermaine Pugh
Blakely man facing several charges after gunfire hits businesses, police say

Latest News

FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida
Ukrainian officials say a pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Kyiv has killed at least three...
Russian missile bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least 3 people, including a child
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal goes to Senate after sailing though House
Police say 49-year-old Diane Williams is facing charges after she allegedly lit a car on fire...
‘It’s disgusting’: Woman accused of setting car full of people on fire
Witness describes horror of seeing car full of people set on fire