Valdosta Fire Dept. to host car seat safety event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department will be hosting a car seat safety event.

The event will take place on Monday, June 12, from 9 a.m.-noon in the Mathis Auditorium.

Those who attend can have their car seats professionally inspected by a nationally certified child passenger safety technician.

Appointments can be booked by sending an email.

