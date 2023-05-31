Valdosta Fire Dept. to host car seat safety event
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department will be hosting a car seat safety event.
The event will take place on Monday, June 12, from 9 a.m.-noon in the Mathis Auditorium.
Those who attend can have their car seats professionally inspected by a nationally certified child passenger safety technician.
Appointments can be booked by sending an email.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.