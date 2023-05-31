Ask the Expert
Vacant Albany home catches fire

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the intersection of 9th Street and Slappey Boulevard on Tuesday.

According to officials, four fire engines and one aerial truck arrived at the home at 7:51 a.m. It took crews about 13 minutes to arrive. The cause of the fire was undetermined after the investigation.

The fire was in the bedroom of the home, however, officials said no one was inside the residence at the time.

