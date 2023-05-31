Thomasville police searching for man wanted for sexual assault, other crimes

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted in connection to crimes including a sexual assault, according to a release.

Nathan West is wanted by police for his potential involvement in crimes including sexual assault, battery, terroristic threats, interfering with 911 and damage to property.

If you have any information on West’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-2101 or the Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 227-3302.

