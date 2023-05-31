Ask the Expert
Thomasville police searching for man wanted for sexual assault, other crimes

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted in connection to crimes including a sexual assault, according to a release.

Nathan West is wanted by police for his potential involvement in crimes including sexual assault, battery, terroristic threats, interfering with 911 and damage to property.

If you have any information on West’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-2101 or the Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 227-3302.

