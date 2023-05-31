Ask the Expert
Southwest Ga. communities come together to remember fallen deputy

“He always had a smile on his face and he is one of those people that came to work really wanting to help people that’s all he wanted to do.”
By Alicia Lewis
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - After months of recovery from being hit by an RV during a traffic stop, a Southwest Georgia deputy died from a heart attack.

Tim Bruner worked with the ABAC Police Department and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

While performing a traffic stop on I-75 in Cook County back in November, Bruner was struck by an RV. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said the RV had been sideswiped by another vehicle and forced off the road. He was taken to Tallahassee where he underwent surgery for numerous injuries.

Capt. Brent Exum with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said the family believes his accident may have played a role in his death but that hasn’t been confirmed.

“It was a very traumatic accident which is a testament to how tough Tim was because how many people get hit by a mobile home and survive,” Exum said.

Bruner worked full-time at ABAC since 2015 and took on a part-time role with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

ABAC Police Chief Frank Strickland said Bruner was just an all-around great person in and out of work.

“Tim was a very good man. Very conscious of what he did. He was dedicated to what he did and he was always working a couple jobs to provide for his family. He was very courteous and kind to people and respectful to other people,” Strickland said.

Exum said Bruner was the epitome of what a police officer is and should be.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said it’s been a tough year for them. This is the second deputy they’ve lost in the last 12 months and they said Bruner will be missed deeply.

