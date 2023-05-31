Quincy Edwards signs with Georgia Military College

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Summer is near but signing season for young high school student-athletes is not quite over. Calhoun County high school celebrated one of their own signing to play at the next level. A special kid who performs on the track, the basketball court, and on the football field. Quincy Edwards is headed to Georgia Military College to play football. The three sport athlete helped the Cougars to an undefeated season. Eight man football is not the traditional game, and athletes like Edwards takes full advantage.

“What really makes him special is his ability to do the things you need him to once he has the ball in his hands. Once he gets the football he know exactly what he wants to do. He doesn’t hesitate, he doesn’t slow around with the ball. He goes and takes the ball, you know he’s an awesome player. He can make guys miss and he’s able to get a little bit better,” said coach John Williams.

The pride of Edison has a reputation for a being a quiet person but an extremely hard worker

Williams said, “Well his character is that he has the winning mentality, he’ll go from one sport to the next and never miss a beat. He’s always going to be the one that always stands out. He stood out in track, he stood out in football and he stands out in basketball. He’s just an all around athlete, I think they have a gem. I know they have a gem. People say a diamond in the rough, this is not the end of what you’ll hear about Quincy Edwards because he’s an awesome athlete.”

Quincy Edwards signs with Georgia Military Academy (Source: WALB)

Edwards demeanor is part of what makes him special. One coach shared one of his finest memories of Edwards saying,

“He scared me one game, I think it was here too. Scared me good too. I said, I can’t call no plays because you all ain’t blocking. He gave me the longest sentence he ever gave me since I been here. We got you coach, don’t worry about it. I was like ok yeah this is going to be a little bit different.”

So it’s off to GMC where he’ll continue to let his play speak for itself, with a proud family and support system behind him.

His mother Lashay said, “words can’t explain, I am very proud of this young man because I’ve seen how hard he works. He’s a hard worker and a smart student and doesn’t give me any trouble. Smart kid, very respectful so I’m glad he has the opportunity to go show the world what he’s made of.”

The man of very few words is ready for the next chapter as a bulldog but has three simple letters on his mind when I asked where he’d be in 5 years, Edwards said, “NFL”.

