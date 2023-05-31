Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Official: Around 90% of Dooly Co. home destroyed in fire, no one injured

Responders found a small single-family home in the 900 block of Draton Loop on fire, according...
Responders found a small single-family home in the 900 block of Draton Loop on fire, according to a Dooly County official. Around 90% of the home was damaged in the blaze.(Source: Drayton Volunteer Fire Department)
By Seth Feiner
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a house in Dooly County caught fire Monday night.

Several fire teams, including the Drayton Volunteer Fire Department, Vienna Fire Department, Crisp County Fire Department and others, were called to a structure fire around 7:20 p.m.

Once on the scene, responders found a small single-family home in the 900 block of Draton Loop on fire, according to a Dooly County official. Around 90% of the home was damaged in the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, foul play is not suspected, an official confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law
The statement said Carter was diagnosed with dementia.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia
The North Carolina-based retailer says it will have a range of products including clothing and...
New Belk Outlet set to host grand opening in Cordele
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a...
1 dead in Sumter Co. Memorial Day shooting, investigation underway
NAMI reports that 2 in 5 adults with mental health issues go to jail.
Mental health causing strain on South Georgia’s correction system

Latest News

Photo of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter speaking at the Carter Center.
Rosalynn Carter’s dementia diagnosis brings awareness to her mental health advocacy
Construction workers working on The Living & Learning Center.
Living and Learning Center coming to Albany still a work in progress
The late Dr. Anthony Parker.
Albany Tech. kicks off Month Of Giving campaign
Albany Tech. kicks off Month Of Giving campaign
Rosalynn Carter’s dementia diagnosis brings awareness to her mental health advocacy