Official: Around 90% of Dooly Co. home destroyed in fire, no one injured

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a house in Dooly County caught fire Monday night.

Several fire teams, including the Drayton Volunteer Fire Department, Vienna Fire Department, Crisp County Fire Department and others, were called to a structure fire around 7:20 p.m.

Once on the scene, responders found a small single-family home in the 900 block of Draton Loop on fire, according to a Dooly County official. Around 90% of the home was damaged in the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, foul play is not suspected, an official confirmed.

