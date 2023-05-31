New home manufacturing facility coming to Ware Co.

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday that ADMARES, a company that specializes in the mass production of buildings and homes using prosperity technology, plans to construct its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Waycross.

“Projects like this prove that in every part of the state, Georgia has what job creators look for,” Kemp said. “We’re proud to welcome ADMARES to the No. 1 state for business and thankful for their decision to locate in a rural part of Georgia, as so many other companies have done in recent years. This project will not only bring more opportunities to hardworking Georgians, it will also help innovate the home building industry at a time when we need more rural workforce housing.”

The new facility is expected to create over 1,400 new jobs and invest $750 million in Ware County.

ADMARES is a company that originates from Turku, Finland. The organization is in the process of relocating its headquarters to the U.S. while continuing to leverage its innovative technology, Kemp’s office said in a release.

“Waycross, Georgia is an ideal location for a transportation hub with easy access to major highways and extensive rail connections. Its proximity to the Port of Brunswick, one of the busiest ports on the eastern seaboard, offers a competitive advantage for global trade. Waycross’ strategic location and robust infrastructure make it an attractive destination for us in the region,” said Mikael Hedberg, founder and CEO of ADMARES.

ADMARES has selected a greenfield site to construct a 2.5-million-square-foot build-to-suit facility. It will be located along Highway 23.

The manufacturing facility will specialize in producing buildings for the housing sector and is expected to begin production in late 2025, the release states.

The company will be hiring for administration, management, engineering and IT positions, along with logistics, assembly, robotics maintenance and production positions.

“(Waycross welcomes) ADMARES, the newest corporation to join our thriving community in Ware County, Georgia. ADMARES’ initiative to build homes not only contributes to the growth of our economy but also provides homes for countless families,” Michael-Angelo James, Waycross mayor, said. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact that ADMARES will have on our beloved city, and we thank them for choosing to be a part of our community.”

