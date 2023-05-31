New EV charging stations up and running in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Tifton is taking a turn to have more eco-friendly options for visitors and residents. Finding charging stations is easier for people traveling on I-75.

Earlier in 2023, the Biden Administration made a promise to create more electric vehicle charging hubs, particularly in lower-income and rural areas. Six new EV charging stations on Commerce Way in Tifton are now available to the public.

Tifton Downtown Development Manager Abbey Bowen said this is a great new addition to the Friendly City.

“We view these charging stations as an economic development tool. Any time that somebody comes to our downtown and spends dollars that is economic development. So we’re happy to have them here,” Bowen said.

Some Tifton businesses said they believe the future of all automobiles will someday be electric. Katrina Joiner, the owner of Golden Hour Salon, said these stations will attract more visitors to the area.

“I think that parking lot is not used a lot, unless there is a big activity going on downtown. So I see no problem being right there to get more use out of the parking spaces,” Joiner said.

There are over 1,200 public electric vehicle charging locations available in Georgia. Travelers traveling on I-75 say charging stations are very convenient.

“This is not just the way of the future, it’s the way of now. I feel like if we really want to be serious about the environment, we have to put our money where our mouth is and be serious about the environment and this is just how we do it,” one traveler said.

According to research, on average, electric car drivers save $6,000-$10,000 over the life of the vehicle versus someone owning a gas-powered vehicle.

Industry experts said one in every five cars sold worldwide this year will be electric.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.