Little rain with warmer days ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances hold into early evening. Overnight mostly cloudy and seasonal as lows drop into the mid 60s.

For the rest of the week mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for rain. Afternoon and evening isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible otherwise mostly dry and warm with highs low-mid 80s and lows mid-upper 60s.

Thursday is the official start to the 2023 Hurricane Season. Jump starting the season is a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico which has a 20% chance of developing over the next 2 days. It’s a weak system with the most active weather on the east side. Impacts of heavy rain and strong winds are projected across the Florida Peninsula into the weekend.

There’s a chance of rain daily as temperatures slowly rise through the weekend. Finally, highs are near/to average upper 80s low 90s while lows hold mid-upper 60s.

