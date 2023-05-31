Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Little rain with warmer days ahead

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances hold into early evening. Overnight mostly cloudy and seasonal as lows drop into the mid 60s.

For the rest of the week mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for rain. Afternoon and evening isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible otherwise mostly dry and warm with highs low-mid 80s and lows mid-upper 60s.

Thursday is the official start to the 2023 Hurricane Season. Jump starting the season is a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico which has a 20% chance of developing over the next 2 days. It’s a weak system with the most active weather on the east side. Impacts of heavy rain and strong winds are projected across the Florida Peninsula into the weekend.

There’s a chance of rain daily as temperatures slowly rise through the weekend. Finally, highs are near/to average upper 80s low 90s while lows hold mid-upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law
Trevis Lavell Price appealed his conviction for malice murder and related charges in connection...
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for Dougherty Co. man
NAMI reports that 2 in 5 adults with mental health issues go to jail.
Mental health causing strain on South Georgia’s correction system
The North Carolina-based retailer says it will have a range of products including clothing and...
New Belk Outlet set to host grand opening in Cordele
Photo of Jermaine Pugh
Blakely man facing several charges after gunfire hits businesses, police say

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday May 31
Tropical systems often start out as tropical waves that take a journey into warm water that is...
A look into tropical storm, hurricane formation