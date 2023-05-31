How to prepare for hurricane season in South Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10′s First Alert Meteorologist Tommie Owens discusses how to prepare for hurricane season.

Hurricane season starts on Thursday and even though it may not have a direct impact on the Southwest Georgia area, it is still recommended to be prepared. National Hurricane Preparedness Week ran from April 30-May 6 and touched on a different aspect of hurricane preparedness every week.

He will go over information about hurricanes provided by the National Weather Service, how Hurricane Michael impacted Southwest Georgia in 2018 and how to prepare for a hurricane.

