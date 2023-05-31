Ask the Expert
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for Dougherty Co. man

Trevis Lavell Price appealed his conviction for malice murder and related charges in connection to the October 2016 shooting deaths of L.C. Tumblin, Jr. and Dexter Covin.
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Georgia Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction of a Dougherty County man.

Trevis Lavell Price appealed his conviction for malice murder and related charges in connection to the October 2016 shooting deaths of L.C. Tumblin, Jr. and Dexter Covin.

According to the decision, Price appealed on the basis of insufficient evidence to support his convictions for malice murder and the trial court’s denial of his motion to sever the charge for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

“When evaluating the sufficiency of the evidence, we view the evidence presented at trial in the light most favorable to the jury’s verdicts and ask whether any rational trier of fact could have found the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” the decision said.

Read the entire decision here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

