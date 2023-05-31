Dooly Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Joy Parker has not had contact with family members since Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Parker is likely driving a 1993 Ford Ranger with a silver toolbox. The truck has damage on the driver’s side door. The sheriff’s office said Parker’s vehicle was last seen at the Pilot gas station and Arby’s in Cordele.

If anyone has information on her location, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 645-0920.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.