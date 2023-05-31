Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dooly Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Joy Parker has not had contact with family members since Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s...
Joy Parker has not had contact with family members since Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.(Source: Dooly County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Joy Parker has not had contact with family members since Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Parker is likely driving a 1993 Ford Ranger with a silver toolbox. The truck has damage on the driver’s side door. The sheriff’s office said Parker’s vehicle was last seen at the Pilot gas station and Arby’s in Cordele.

If anyone has information on her location, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 645-0920.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law
The statement said Carter was diagnosed with dementia.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia
The North Carolina-based retailer says it will have a range of products including clothing and...
New Belk Outlet set to host grand opening in Cordele
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a...
1 dead in Sumter Co. Memorial Day shooting, investigation underway
NAMI reports that 2 in 5 adults with mental health issues go to jail.
Mental health causing strain on South Georgia’s correction system

Latest News

Photo of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter speaking at the Carter Center.
Rosalynn Carter’s dementia diagnosis brings awareness to her mental health advocacy
Construction workers working on The Living & Learning Center.
Living and Learning Center coming to Albany still a work in progress
The late Dr. Anthony Parker.
Albany Tech. kicks off Month Of Giving campaign
Albany Tech. kicks off Month Of Giving campaign
Rosalynn Carter’s dementia diagnosis brings awareness to her mental health advocacy