CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack

Surveillance video captures the moment a dog saves his younger brother from a coyote attack. (KCAL, KCBS, NEST/MACALUSO FAMILY, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A family’s surveillance video caught the moment a dog saved his younger furry brother from a coyote attack in California.

The puppy’s cries and heart-stopping pleas for help can be heard on camera, moments before a tiny furry hero zooms to the rescue.

“I knew he was fearless, but I didn’t understand how fearless,” Erin Macaluso said.

The security cameras captured the moment Vinny, a 10-pound Maltese mix, took on a coyote.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this story includes content that may be disturbing to some.

“Vinny’s a superhero. He’s always been a scrapper. He’s just not afraid of anything,” David Macaluso said.

Erin and David Macaluso couldn’t help but gush over the bravery of Vinny, who has become the protector of his younger, but slightly larger, fur-brother Harley.

“He was a rescue, you know, when we first got him. We think he was in a puppy mill so, you know, he didn’t know anything,” David Macaluso said. “We had to teach him how to play, you know, and how not to growl.”

It’s something that may have come in handy when Vinny went into stealth mode.

“It just saw a white blur towards it, and it said, ‘I’m out of here,’” David Macaluso said.

The attack happened a few weeks ago in the backyard of their Mission Viejo, California, home.

After walking the dogs, the Macalusos forgot to close the dog door immediately, and Harley ran out when he heard a noise.

The noise was two coyotes looming by the back gate.

One of them leaped through in a flash and chased Harley before grabbing him by the neck until Vinny heard his cry.

“He just chased them. I think he had a low-level growl that, I think, it shocked the coyote,” David Macaluso said.

At 11 years old, the Maltese doesn’t have much physical fight in him, but his heart was clearly on display.

“It does look like he jumped on him. and he darted this way. And then that gave Harley an opportunity to flip over and run the other way,” Erin Macaluso said.

The aging pup has three teeth and can’t even chew, much less bite a coyote, but that didn’t stop him.

“I am, I’m looking for a doggie cape because I think he deserves one. I would give him a steak, but he has no teeth, so,” Erin Macaluso said.

As for Harley, he had 20 stitches and a recovery that wasn’t easy.

“They think that he was bitten three or four times is what the doctor said, and he had a bite on each shoulder,” Erin Macaluso said.

But he had Vinny and, of course, his humans, who are now sharing their story so others don’t make the same mistake.

“You hear that coyotes take, you know, dogs off leashes and, you know, come in peoples’ backyards, but we’ve never had one in our backyard, and we’ve been here 30 years,” Erin Macaluso said.

So, for now, their dog door will stay closed. And they’ll never underestimate the spirit of their aging rescue pup who risked it all to rescue his brother and then lived to tell the tale.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

