Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old girl in Wisconsin found safe
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled in Wisconsin for a 1-year-old from Milwaukee after she was found safe, officials said.
Khennedy Parker was reported missing Wednesday. She was believed to be with 29-year-old Khijuan Parker.
Police say five people were arrested in relation to the case, according to WISN. A 29-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and two 25-year-old women are in custody.
It’s unclear if the 29-year-old man arrested is Parker.
Police say criminal charges against those involved will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney.
