Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old girl in Wisconsin found safe

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled in Wisconsin for a 1-year-old from Milwaukee after she was found safe, officials said.

Khennedy Parker was reported missing Wednesday. She was believed to be with 29-year-old Khijuan Parker.

Police say five people were arrested in relation to the case, according to WISN. A 29-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and two 25-year-old women are in custody.

It’s unclear if the 29-year-old man arrested is Parker.

Police say criminal charges against those involved will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney.

