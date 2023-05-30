Valdosta Fire Dept., American Red Cross to help residents without smoke alarms

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is partnering with the American Red Cross to conduct a Smoke Alarm Blitz throughout June.

According to the VFD, fire personnel, along with the American Red Cross and volunteers, will be going door-to-door assisting residents that do not currently have smoke alarms in their homes on June 3, 17 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The VFD said in a statement that the areas they will be going to were identified through an analysis conducted in the department’s records management system that showed the areas where fires without smoke alarms happened.

“The data identified areas that have had the most fires with no smoke alarms present,” the Valdosta Fire Department said.

Additionally, there will be members from the South Georgia Trauma Team, a team of VFD personnel and South Georgia Medical Center staff trained in conducting home assessments for falling risks on site.

“This team focuses on eliminating fall hazards and educating our aging adults on how to prevent falling in their homes,” VFD said.

The teams will perform home assessments by request to help citizens in finding ways to make their homes safer.

