Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

The U.S. military said a Chinese fighter jet flew aggressively close to a U.S. reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea. (US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE via CNN)
By The Associated Press and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military said Tuesday that a Chinese fighter jet flew aggressively close to a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to fly through the turbulent wake.

The Chinese J-16 fighter pilot “flew directly in front of the nose of the RC-135,” which was conducting routine operations in international airspace last Friday, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement. It called the Chinese move an " unnecessarily aggressive maneuver.”

U.S. defense leaders have complained that China’s military has become significantly more aggressive over the past five years, intercepting U.S. aircraft and ships in the region. And tensions with China have only grown in recent months over Washington’s military support and sales of defensive weapons to self-governing Taiwan, China’s assertions of sovereignty to the contested South China Sea and its flying of a suspected spy balloon over the U.S.

In a further sign of the tensions, China said its defense chief will not meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin when the two men attend a security conference in Singapore this coming weekend. Austin is scheduled to address the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday, while Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu will speak at the gathering on Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said China informed the U.S. that it was declining Austin’s invitation to meet while they were at the conference. He said Beijing’s “concerning unwillingness to engage in meaningful military-to-military discussions” will not diminish the Defense Department’s commitment to seeking open lines of communication with the Chinese army.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday blamed the U.S., saying Washington should “earnestly respect China’s sovereignty and security interests and concerns, immediately correct the wrongdoing, show sincerity, and create the necessary atmosphere and conditions for dialogue and communication between the two militaries.”

In a visit to the Indo-Pacific last summer, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions.

China frequently challenges military aircraft from the U.S. and its allies, especially over the strategically vital South China Sea, which China claims in its entirety. Such behavior led to a 2001 in-air collision in which a Chinese plane was lost and pilot killed. Beijing deeply resents the presence of U.S. military assets in that region, and regularly demands that American ships and planes leave the area.

In the statement Tuesday, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said America will continue to “fly, sail, and operate — safely and responsibly — wherever international law allows,” and expects all other countries to do the same.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law
The statement said Carter was diagnosed with dementia.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia
The North Carolina-based retailer says it will have a range of products including clothing and...
New Belk Outlet set to host grand opening in Cordele
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a...
1 dead in Sumter Co. Memorial Day shooting, investigation underway
NAMI reports that 2 in 5 adults with mental health issues go to jail.
Mental health causing strain on South Georgia’s correction system

Latest News

Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.
You could get free food from Chipotle during the NBA finals
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Mike Pence to launch campaign for president
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
House debt ceiling vote to avert default on track with Biden and McCarthy both confident of passage
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson stands during...
Fast start to jury selection at trial of ex-deputy accused of failing to confront Parkland shooter
Unemployment
Tips for financially surviving a layoff