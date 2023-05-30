Tifton summer feeding program restarts on Tuesday

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Summer Feeding Program will start again on Tuesday.

According to the Tift County High School Facebook post, the program will serve meals on every Tuesday until June 27.

Children ages 1-18 will reportedly receive five days of breakfast and lunch free of charge. Children must be present at the pickup location.

According to the post, there will be a 10-bag limit per family.

There will be drive-through sites open from noon-1 p.m. at the following locations:

G.O. Bailey Elementary School

J.T. Reddick Elementary School

Omega Elementary School

Allen Temple AME Church

Everette Temple CME Church

Little Beulah Hill Church

Springfield Missionary Baptist Church

Dees Apartments

According to the post, buses will be delivering meals. The buses will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

