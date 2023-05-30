Ask the Expert
Tifton summer feeding program restarts on Tuesday

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Summer Feeding Program will start again on Tuesday.

According to the Tift County High School Facebook post, the program will serve meals on every Tuesday until June 27.

Children ages 1-18 will reportedly receive five days of breakfast and lunch free of charge. Children must be present at the pickup location.

According to the post, there will be a 10-bag limit per family.

There will be drive-through sites open from noon-1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • G.O. Bailey Elementary School
  • J.T. Reddick Elementary School
  • Omega Elementary School
  • Allen Temple AME Church
  • Everette Temple CME Church
  • Little Beulah Hill Church
  • Springfield Missionary Baptist Church
  • Dees Apartments

According to the post, buses will be delivering meals. The buses will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

