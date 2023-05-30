Summer-like with rain chances daily

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with warm 80s this afternoon. Definitely feeling more like summer as a warming trend continues through the week. Highs top mid-upper 80s around 90 while lows hold in the mid-upper 60s. Expect more humidity and rain chances daily. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms likely tomorrow then a slight chance of rain the rest of the week.

Just two days before the official start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season the NHC is watching closely an area of showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters say formation of the system is low about 10-20% over the next 7 days. Whether it develops or not rain the Peninsula will get wet. Its potential development and track will likely impact SGA’s forecast later in the week into the weekend.

For now, a sun/cloud mix with a daily chance of rain and warm with near to seasonal temperatures.

