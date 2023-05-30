Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

How to help your high school grad understand student loans

Federal student loan funds max out at $31,000
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — High School graduates entering college this year could take on $37,000 in student loan debt, according to a new analysis from NerdWallet.

This estimate reflects the average cost to receive a bachelor’s degree from the most affordable public universities and colleges. 

While not all students will borrow that amount, some may need to borrow even more. 

Elizabeth Renter with NerdWallet cautioned the maximum available in federal student loans is $31,000. For any amount over that, students will need to find other financing options such as private student loans or parent plus loans, which are federal loans given to the parent, rather than the student. 

“A word of caution when it comes to that. A couple of years ago, we fielded a survey and found that 26% of parents that took on parent plus loans said it impacted their retirement plans,” Renter said. “So, we would strongly urge parents to think carefully before they take on debt for their student’s education.”

Renter also reminded students and parents to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) every year. 

“We recommend you don’t wait until the last minute. Some of the money that the FAFSA allocates is first come, first serve,” Renter said. “There are limited pools of money when it comes to grant aid, especially institutional and state grant aid. So, the sooner you can get that filled out and turned in, the better.”

Lastly, Renter urged students to use all resources available to them to help apply for scholarships while in their last year of high school. College students should also work with their institution to continue to apply for scholarships throughout their tenure, since scholarships are available for sophomores, juniors, and seniors in college.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law
The statement said Carter was diagnosed with dementia.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a...
1 dead in Sumter Co. Memorial Day shooting, investigation underway
The North Carolina-based retailer says it will have a range of products including clothing and...
New Belk Outlet set to host grand opening in Cordele
Cpl. Luther Story's remains were buried at Andersonville National Cemetery, 73 years after he...
Remains of Americus soldier missing for 7 decades laid to rest

Latest News

A group of teens attacked three Marines at San Clemente pier.
9 teenagers arrested, accused of attacking Marines on Memorial Day weekend, caught on video
Judie Tosh's father served in World War II and sent letters to her mother during his time in...
Woman gets to know her late father with 400 WWII letters
A group of teens attacked three Marines at San Clemente pier.
GRAPHIC: Group of teens assault 3 Marines
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden, McCarthy scramble for support ahead of House debt ceiling vote
Mayor talks about arrests in connection with attack on Marines