Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - The Carter Center released a statement on Tuesday about the health of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

The statement said Carter was diagnosed with dementia.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” the Carter Center said in a statement.

According to the Carter Center, the former first lady had been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life.

“First in the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health,” the statement said.

According to the Carter Center, one in 10 older Americans has dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health.

“We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support,” the Carter Center said. “We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.”

Carter is the founder of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.

“The universality of caregiving is clear in our family, and we are experiencing the joy and the challenges of this journey,” the Carter Center said. “We do not expect to comment further and ask for understanding for our family and for everyone across the country serving in a caregiver role.

