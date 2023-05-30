Ask the Expert
First Alert Forecast

Another dry day on Tuesday before rain arrives
By Tommie Owens
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Throughout the rest of the evening, we hold on to the abundance of cloud cover. The warm temperatures from today will dip down into the upper 50s and low 60s for lows. Our pattern for Tuesday indicates another day of ideal conditions featuring partly cloudy skies, warm but not hot temperatures, and fairly mild dew points. Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 80s for many. Rain chances should hold off throughout the day and night.

This will start to change on Wednesday as a low-pressure system develops in the Gulf, this will help drive in more moisture to the area. A few showers and thunderstorms will kick up Wednesday afternoon and evening. However, the best chances for rain remain in our southern communities. High temperatures will be sitting in the upper 80s and low 90s again on Wednesday. A slightly wetter pattern takes shape through the rest of the work week. Showers and thunderstorm activity continue for both Thursday and Friday. However, a backdoor cold front could lead to fewer chances for rain during the weekend and cooler highs in the middle 80s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

