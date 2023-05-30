Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Family sought after Army uniform with love letter from 1957 found in ditch

A well-maintained Army uniform with a love letter from 1957 was found in a ditch in Kansas City.
By Andy Alcock
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KMBC) – A Kansas City woman is searching for answers after a well-maintained army uniform was found in a ditch by the side of the road.

Luann Palmer is hunting for the uniform owner’s family after she said her daughter found it Tuesday.

Palmer said the uniform was found on a coat hanger in a ditch on a remote road in the Piper neighborhood.

“I just thought if it was my dad’s I would want it back,” Palmer said.

In one of the uniform’s pockets, there was a love letter addressed to Howard Pennington from a woman which reads, in part, “sweetheart my love, I miss you so very much.”

Palmer took the letter along with a 1957 postmark from Verdun, France, and reached out on social media looking for answers.

Molly Jennings saw the post and responded.

“I like to try and solve a lot of mysteries,” she said. “I shared it with my daughter, and she initially ran with it.”

Jennings and her daughter were able to learn that Pennington was assigned to an area combat engineer’s unit. The unit was once in France to build roads.

The investigators also found out Pennington died just three days after the postmark on the letter, however, they don’t know if he received the letter or how he died.

Upon further research, Jennings found Pennington’s relatives in Clinton, Missouri, which is about an hour away from where the uniform and letter were found.

The relatives said they did not know anything about the uniform.

“I really just want to know who had it. I want to know why they kept it safe for 65 years,” Jennings said.

The last thing they’ve discovered so far is that Pennington’s commanding officer lived in nearby Leavenworth and still has family in that area.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law
The statement said Carter was diagnosed with dementia.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a...
1 dead in Sumter Co. Memorial Day shooting, investigation underway
The North Carolina-based retailer says it will have a range of products including clothing and...
New Belk Outlet set to host grand opening in Cordele
Cpl. Luther Story's remains were buried at Andersonville National Cemetery, 73 years after he...
Remains of Americus soldier missing for 7 decades laid to rest

Latest News

A group of teens attacked three Marines at San Clemente pier.
9 teenagers arrested, accused of attacking Marines on Memorial Day weekend, caught on video
Judie Tosh's father served in World War II and sent letters to her mother during his time in...
Woman gets to know her late father with 400 WWII letters
A group of teens attacked three Marines at San Clemente pier.
GRAPHIC: Group of teens assault 3 Marines
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden, McCarthy scramble for support ahead of House debt ceiling vote
Mayor talks about arrests in connection with attack on Marines