Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Biden attends memorial Mass to mark 8 years since son Beau’s death from brain cancer

President Joe Biden is shown with first lady Jill Biden and other family members after a...
President Joe Biden is shown with first lady Jill Biden and other family members after a memorial Mass Tuesday morning.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Tuesday’s eighth anniversary of one of the saddest days of his life, the death of his son Beau, by attending a memorial Mass and visiting his gravesite.

Biden, his wife, Jill, and other family members prayed for Beau Biden during the Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, the Roman Catholic church where the president worships during weekends at his home near Wilmington, Delaware.

Afterward, the family visited Beau Biden’s gravesite in the church cemetery. The first lady carried a bouquet of flowers. The president later traveled to Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle for his annual tradition of paying his respects and laying flowers.

Beau Biden was 46 when he died of brain cancer in 2015. His father was vice president.

The eldest of Biden’s three children, Beau Biden served two terms as Delaware attorney general before declaring a run for governor. Many saw in him the same aspirations that brought his father to the White House. In fact, Joe Biden often says his son is the one who should have been president — not him.

Beau Biden also served in Delaware’s Army National Guard, including a deployment to Iraq, where the president says he was exposed to toxic gases from pits where the military burned waste. Biden has linked his son’s cancer to his exposure to burn pits.

Beau Biden is the son of Joe Biden and his late first wife, Neilia, who was killed in a 1972 car crash that gravely injured Beau and younger brother Hunter and killed their baby sister.

Beau Biden’s daughter, Natalie, graduated from high school on Sunday, with her grandparents in the audience. She will attend her father’s alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, in the fall.

While Tuesday’s remembrance of Beau Biden was private, the president publicly mourned his son on Monday during a Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington.

For Biden, his son’s death and the annual holiday honoring Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving the United States in uniform are inextricably linked.

He told the audience that Tuesday “marks eight years since we lost our son Beau.”

“As it is for so many of you, the pain of his loss is with us every day, but particularly sharp on Memorial Day. It’s still clear,” Biden said Monday. “Tomorrow is his anniversary. But so is the pride Jill and I feel in his service, as if I can still hear him saying, ‘Dad -- it’s my duty, Dad. It’s my duty.’ Duty.”

___

This story has been corrected to show Arlington National Cemetery is in Arlington, Virginia, not in Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a...
1 dead in Sumter Co. Memorial Day shooting, investigation underway
You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law
The City of Andersonville honored the lives of veterans with their annual Memorial Day ceremony...
Missing soldier to be buried at Andersonville National Cemetery on Memorial Day
Cpl. Luther Story's remains were buried at Andersonville National Cemetery, 73 years after he...
Remains of Americus soldier missing for 7 decades laid to rest
The man appears on the church camera and runs away when an alarm sounds.
Dougherty Co. church broken into, pastor to increase security measures

Latest News

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown in...
Florida deputy faces trial for alleged failure to confront Parkland school shooter
An electric Jeep Wrangler is displayed on the showroom floor at the Dan O'Brien Auto Group...
Want the $7,500 tax credit for an electric vehicle? Consider leasing.
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida
In this image taken from video, investigators inspect the building after a Ukrainian drone...
Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, while Ukraine’s capital bombarded
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Artificial intelligence threatens extinction, experts say in new warning