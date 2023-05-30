Ask the Expert
New Belk Outlet set to host grand opening in Cordele

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Attention shoppers: a new retail store is set to host its official opening in Cordele.

A new Belk Outlet will make its grand opening on June 3.

The North Carolina-based retailer says it will have a range of products including clothing and home decor.

According to Forbes, Belk is the largest privately-owned retail store chain in the U.S.

The grand opening will feature a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., live music and food for customers.

Shoppers can find the new store at 907 E. 16th Ave, Cordele.

