New Belk Outlet set to host grand opening in Cordele
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Attention shoppers: a new retail store is set to host its official opening in Cordele.
A new Belk Outlet will make its grand opening on June 3.
The North Carolina-based retailer says it will have a range of products including clothing and home decor.
According to Forbes, Belk is the largest privately-owned retail store chain in the U.S.
The grand opening will feature a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., live music and food for customers.
Shoppers can find the new store at 907 E. 16th Ave, Cordele.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.