Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2020 Photo of Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer
GBI arrests Cairo fire chief on theft charges
The man appears on the church camera and runs away when an alarm sounds.
Dougherty Co. church broken into, pastor to increase security measures
The victim succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital by Emergency...
1 dead in Valdosta shooting, officials open investigation
The event hadn't been held for four years because of the pandemic.
Annual end-of-school skate event returns to Downtown Albany
Photo of the crashed vehicle after it hit the utility pole guidewires
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after car flees from authorities, crashes into guidewires

Latest News

According to a Facebook post by the plant, the facilities at the plant will be open to the...
Berrien Co. canning plant returning this summer
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says
Sheron Kendrick served in the Army for seven years.
Dawson veteran gifts tables to 2 South Georgia war veterans
The City of Andersonville honored the lives of veterans with their annual Memorial Day ceremony...
Missing soldier to be buried at Andersonville National Cemetery on Memorial Day