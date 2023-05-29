Berrien Co. canning plant returning this summer

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Berrien County Canning Plant is reopening on June 5.

According to a Facebook post by the plant, the facilities at the plant will be open to the public through the Berrien County school system’s agricultural education department. The facilities will blanche, process, can and peel a variety of vegetables and fruit, according to the post.

According to the post, the prices are as follows:

Blanching is $3 per tray or basket

401 cans are $1.50 per quart canned

Electric or drilled corn creaming is $0.10 per ear

Potato peeling is $2 per bucket, but potato slicing is free

Batch Vat cooking is $5 per vat

Shelling is $4 per bushel

“We offer canning in 401 cans which are furnished at the canning plant,” the post said.

The plant asks that people call ahead for an appointment for large quantities.

The plant is open on Monday from 7:30 a.m.-noon, Tuesday 7:30 a.m.-noon and 2-6 p.m. and Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-noon at Berrien High School.

For more information, call (850) 739-0861.

