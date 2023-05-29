Ask the Expert
1 dead in Sumter Co. Memorial Day shooting, investigation underway

The report said there were numerous witnesses to the shooting.
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident at the American Legion Club on Highway 30 where one person was killed.

Two people were shot and one person ended up dying from the shooting, according to the GBI.

The GBI said the shooting happened on Monday, around 1:15 a.m.

The GBI said there were numerous witnesses to the shooting.

The GBI and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office ask anyone with information on the incident to call the GBI regional investigative office in Americus at (229) 931-2439 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS, online or through the See Something, Say Something mobile app.

