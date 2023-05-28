Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Missing soldier to be buried at Andersonville National Cemetery on Memorial Day

The City of Andersonville honored the lives of veterans with their annual Memorial Day ceremony...
The City of Andersonville honored the lives of veterans with their annual Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A United States Army soldier who had been missing for 73 years before his remains were identified a month ago, is top of mind today.

Corporal Luther Story of Americus was killed in action during the Korean War. He was last seen fighting off North Korean attackers before he went missing at the age of 19 in 1950. He was awarded the medal of honor posthumously a year later and will be given a proper burial on Monday in Andersonville National Cemetery.

He was on the minds and in the hearts of many, when Andersonville held its annual Memorial Day event on Sunday, the day before his service.

“Story was from Buena Vista, Georgia close by. He is one of four medal of honor recipients, he will join one of four medals of honors from this area. He enlisted early in the Army and was sent to Korea in the early days,” Army Col. Rob Choppa said.

One of the veterans pays his respect by placing wreaths near the grave site of those who have lost their lives.

“Today is a day that every American should pause to give thanks for those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice. We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have veterans, we wouldn’t be a country if we did have veterans,” Dean Rakoskie, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Georgia commander, said.

Many of the veterans who are buried here at the Andersonville National Cemetery fought in the Civil War. Organizers of the event tell me that it’s an honor to celebrate those here.

Charles Smith, post commander of American Legion Post 2 in Americus, is a veteran himself and says now is his turn to pay it forward for those that have sacrificed their life.

“A veteran is the most important thing in my life, and I’ve served my country for 20 years. Now I want to take care of the ones who come after me and those that serve all,” Smith said.

“This is the one that really feels, I get an absolute sense of honor to be able to tell this story,” Susan Sernaker, chief of interpretation of the Andersonville National Cemetary, said.

Choppa was also a speaker at the event. He leaves people with one message as they honor all veterans.

“The importance of going to a grave site here finding someone you don’t know and then looking them up and then honoring them, and then repeating it next year,” Choppa said.

An even bigger crowd is expected at Andersonville National Cemetery on Monday when Cpl. Luther Story will be interred, 73 years after he was declared missing during the Korean War.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2020 Photo of Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer
GBI arrests Cairo fire chief on theft charges
The victim succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital by Emergency...
1 dead in Valdosta shooting, officials open investigation
The man appears on the church camera and runs away when an alarm sounds.
Dougherty Co. church broken into, pastor to increase security measures
Photo of the crashed vehicle after it hit the utility pole guidewires
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after car flees from authorities, crashes into guidewires
This resident's tax increased so much that they said they must file an appeal.
Lowndes Co. residents in an uproar over increased property tax

Latest News

Sheron Kendrick served in the Army for seven years.
Dawson veteran gifts tables to 2 South Georgia war veterans
Law enforcement agencies across Georgia, including the Americus Police Department, will be...
Americus Police Department helps keep drivers safe during Memorial Day holiday
Southwest Georgia has several things to do for people to commemorate Memorial Day.
Memorial Day events in Southwest Georgia
The partnership between Thomasville Fire Rescue and 1-800 Textiles will provide residents with...
Thomasville Fire Rescue partners with textile company to help residents affected by structure fires