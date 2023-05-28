Memorial Day events in Southwest Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Memorial Day falls on May 29 this year.
Here is a list of events in Southwest Georgia:
- American Legion Post 512 in Albany will be hosting a Memorial Day Program at 10 a.m. on May 29 at 815 Willie Pitts Jr Rd. Breakfast will be served at the event.
- The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority (VLCPRA) will host the Third Annual Flags of Freedom display on Memorial Day weekend until the week of July 4th at Freedom Park. According to the VLCPRA, the event will feature one flag for each state as a temporary memorial and is free for the public to view.
- Tifton’s Veterans Memorial Park will honor a veteran in the annual Memorial Day Tribute. The event will feature guest speaker State Representative Clay Pirkle. The tribute will be on May 29 at 10 a.m. at Jack Stone Veterans Park amphitheater.
