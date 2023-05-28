First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As a blocking pattern sits to our northeast, we hold on to northwesterly flow which should keep us fairly quiet through the night. Low temperatures will not be as cool as last night, but could still fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. For Memorial Day, another mostly sunny and dry day is ahead with highs forecast to be in the mid-80s and lows will fall into the 60s. By Tuesday, an upper-level low will keep pushing eastward, but a high to the north will keep it from moving out. How does this impact us? Well, this will impact our weather slightly for Tuesday as westerly winds remain in the area but remain light, precipitation chances will be near zero, and warmer temperatures will be introduced with higher dew points. Highs will be in the upper 80s and potentially even some low 90s in some cases for Tuesday. Rain chances will continue to grow on Wednesday as more moisture funnels into the area. Wednesday will have a cloud and sun wix with highs in the upper 80s and low 90. However, rain chances are only anticipated to only reach around 20% chance. Thursday starts with the highest precipitation chances for this week with more chances for rain into the weekend. Models are even hinting that one to two inches could be possible as early as Friday with locally higher amounts possible. This will start our fairly summer-like pattern which is great timing for the start of meteorological summer on June 1st. Temperatures will be slightly cooler by the late week as rain arrives.

